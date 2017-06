MUMBAI Jan 20 The Indian rupee opened stronger to gain for the seventh session in a row, hovering around two-month highs in early trades on Friday, on expectations of sustained dollar flows into shares and debt.

* At 9:00 a.m. (0330 GMT), the rupee opened at 50.20 to the dollar. During trade on Thursday, it hit 50.07, its strongest since Nov. 14 before closing at 50.25/26.

* Gains in Asian shares and a firmer euro after successful bond sales in Spain and France will boost risk sentiment and aid the rupee, traders said. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)