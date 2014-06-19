MUMBAI, June 19 The Indian rupee strengthened to 60 per dollar on Thursday, its highest in almost a week, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled that interest rates will stay low for a while yet.

At 0336 GMT, the rupee trading at 60.0150/0300, after having hit 60.00, a level last seen on June 16. It had closed at 60.39/40 against the dollar on Wednesday.

However, traders expect the gains to be limited during the session as concerns persisted that an insurgency in Iraq could disrupt oil exports from the second-largest OPEC producer. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)