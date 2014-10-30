Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
MUMBAI Oct 30 The Indian rupee fell to a two-week low against the dollar on Thursday as the greenback posted gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve statement at the conclusion of its meeting was seen as showcasing more confidence about the U.S. economy prospects.
The local currency was trading at 61.43/44 to the dollar after falling as low as 61.55, a level last seen on Oct. 17. The rupee had closed at 61.35/36 on Wednesday.
The rupee is likely to trade between 61.30 to 61.65 per dollar during the session, traders said.
* Nasdaq up for 6th month, longest streak in almost four years