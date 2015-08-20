RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
MUMBAI Aug 20 The Indian rupee fell to as low as 65.50 to the dollar on Thursday, its lowest since September 2013, tracking losses in Asian currencies after a slump in Chinese equities reinforced concerns about the world's second-largest economy.
The rupee was at 65.4750/4800 at 03.33 pm (1003 GMT), compared with its close of 65.2650/2750.
The Shanghai Composite Index lost 3.4 percent, in a new stumble that underscored fragile investor confidence in the market and pushed emerging Asian currencies lower.
(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
