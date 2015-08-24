RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
MUMBAI Aug 24 The Indian rupee slumped to as low as 66.48 per dollar, its lowest since September 2013, as Asian markets reeled under fears of a China-led global economic slowdown.
The rupee was at 66.41/42 by 09.03 a.m. (0333 GMT), down from its close of 65.8250/8350 on Friday. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.