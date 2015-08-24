MUMBAI Aug 24 The Indian rupee slumped to as low as 66.48 per dollar, its lowest since September 2013, as Asian markets reeled under fears of a China-led global economic slowdown.

The rupee was at 66.41/42 by 09.03 a.m. (0333 GMT), down from its close of 65.8250/8350 on Friday. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)