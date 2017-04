Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 60.35/36 versus its Thursday's close of 60.29/30, in cautious trading as several markets remained closed for the Easter holiday.

The BSE Sensex is trading up 0.32 percent and will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. Indian markets were closed on Friday for a public holiday.

The dollar edged higher versus the yen on Monday, though a tense situation in Ukraine was likely to keep traders on their toes, with some markets still closed for the Easter holiday.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)