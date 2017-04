Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 61.06/07 versus its previous close of 60.76/77 as good dollar demand from oil firms and weakness in other regional currencies aids sentiment for the greenback.

The rupee fell as low as 61.0825, its weakest since March 21, before a further downside was capped by dollar selling by exporters at around 61.05-61.10 levels. The pair is seen holding in a 60.80 to 61.20 range in the rest of the session.

Gains in the domestic sharemarket also limiting a further upside to the pair. The BSE Sensex is trading up 0.6 percent currently and will be watched for clues on foreign fund flows.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)