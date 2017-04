An employee poses with the bundles of rupee notes inside a bank in Agartala, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee was little changed on Tuesday at 60.61/62 compared with its Monday's close of 60.6450/65 as caution prevailed ahead of the outcome of U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meet on late Wednesday and a clutch of US economic data in the week ahead.

Traders expect INR to be range-bound in the session, anticipating large month-end dollar demand from oil marketing companies to be offset by corporate and foreign inflows.

USD/INR seen trading in a 60.40 to 60.80 range during the day, according to dealers.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)