Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 61.11/12 versus its Tuesday's close of 60.8450/8550, tracking broad gains in the dollar.

The Nifty is trading down 0.3 percent in preopen trade. Shares to be watched for cues on fund flows.

The rupee/dollar pair is seen moving in 60.90 to 61.30 range during the session.

Most Asian currencies are trading weaker compared with the dollar.

Asian stocks slip while the U.S. dollar holds firm after a slump on Wall Street and tensions over Ukraine instil a mood of risk aversion across markets.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)