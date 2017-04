The rupee recovers some losses after dollar selling by custodian banks.

The Indian unit trades at 61.4450 after falling to 61.55 earlier in the day, versus 61.35/36 previous close.

Dollar index at 3-1/2 week high after Fed's optimistic economic view.

Fed says rates will remain low for a "considerable time."

Most Asian currencies trading weaker against the dollar.

The Nifty is up 0.8 percent.

(Reporting by Gaurav Pai)