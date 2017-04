A customer hands a bundle of Indian Rupee currency notes to a teller at a financial institution in Mumbai July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee rises to 61.3025, highest since Sept. 26.

The Indian unit was trading at 61.33/34 versus Wednesday's close of 61.61/62.

Market was closed from Thursday to Monday for local holidays.

Bunched-up dollar inflows hurting the pair, say traders.

Nifty trading down 0.7 percent in pre-open trade.

Good demand for the greenback seen from importers and custodian banks.

The USD/INR pair may gain in latter part of the session, add traders.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)