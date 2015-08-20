March industrial output up 2.7 percent
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
MUMBAI The rupee fell to as low as 65.50 to the dollar on Thursday, its lowest since September 2013, tracking losses in Asian currencies after a slump in Chinese equities reinforced concerns about the world's second-largest economy.
The rupee was at 65.4750/4800 at 03.33 pm (1003 GMT), compared with its close of 65.2650/2750.
The Shanghai Composite Index lost 3.4 percent, in a new stumble that underscored fragile investor confidence in the market and pushed emerging Asian currencies lower.
NEW DELHI India could save as much as $60 billion in energy costs by 2030 and one gigatonne of carbon emissions between 2017 and 2030 by adopting more electric and shared vehicles, according to a report released on Friday by the country's leading think-tank.