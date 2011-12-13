* Slides to 53.35 vs dollar, further weakness seen
* Shrinking factory output triggers capital outflow concerns
* Euro zone debt troubles seen hitting risk appetite
* Rupee could hit 55 if cbank stays away - trader
(Updates to mid morning)
MUMBAI, Dec 13 The Indian rupee
slumped to an all-time low of 53.35 to the dollar on Tuesday as
shrinking domestic factory output and worries Europe's debt
crisis could dampen global risk appetite triggered a scramble
for dollars.
The beleaguered currency has been under pressure due to
rising import bill and slowing export growth, which is expected
to swell the current account deficit to $54 billion by the end
of March.
At 10:45 a.m. (0515 GMT), the partially convertible rupee
was at 53.31/32, taking losses to 17.8 percent from its
year-high in late July. It had closed down 1.5 percent on Monday
at 52.84/85.
The outlook for the rupee, Asia's worst performing currency
this year, remains bearish.
"There is only one direction for the rupee now and it is not
coming back soon because there is demand but no supply," said
Ashtosh Raina, head of foreign exchange trading at HDFC Bank.
"This situation will persist until the global debt issues
are resolved."
India is vulnerable to portfolio outflows from the stock
market after data on Monday showed October industrial output
slumped 5.1 percent, the first drop in more than two years.
On Friday, India slashed its full-year growth forecast amid
slowing domestic and global demand and officials warned the
government was facing a serious balance of trade problem.
Traders said they were watching the Reserve Bank of India
(RBI) for any intervention to halt the slide.
"If the RBI does not intervene the unit can slide to 55,"
Raina said.
Analysts have said India may face its worst financial crisis
in decades if it fails to stem the rupee's slide, leaving the
central bank with a difficult choice over how to make best use
of its limited reserves to maintain the confidence of foreign
investors.
The RBI sold $845 million in September for the first time in
10 months, and a further $943 million in October, according to
the latest central bank data.
Mohan Shenoy, treasurer at Kotak Mahindra Bank, said the
rupee would become fairly valued at 53.75/54.00, which was the
real effective exchange rate.
"It could see some support at that level," he said.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 53.33, at par with the onshore spot rate.
The one-month onshore forward dollar premium was at
32.50 points from 33.25 on Monday, the three-month was
at 75.75 from 75, and the one-year premium was at
214.50 from 216.50.
In the currency futures market, the most traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all at
53.47. The total volume was at $1.2 billion.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)