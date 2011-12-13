MUMBAI Dec 13 The Indian rupee pulled
back from the day's low in afternoon trades on Tuesday as a
rebound in local equities provided some comfort, though the
outlook remained bearish, with shrinking domestic growth and
Europe's debt worries weighing.
* At 3:20 p.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 53.2800/2850 per dollar after touching an all time low of
53.52 earlier in the day. It had closed down 1.5 percent on
Monday at 52.84/85.
* Local shares nudged higher after a three-day slide on
expectations the central bank will shift its policy stance
toward supporting growth from fighting inflation after a steep
drop in factory output.
* The outlook for the rupee, Asia's worst performing
currency this year, remains bearish, and traders said, the next
support for the rupee is seen at 53.75 per dollar.
* The euro plumbed two-month lows in Asia on Tuesday while
the Australian dollar sank closer to parity as rising
disappointment over the European Union's summit prompted
investors to position for possible downgrades of euro zone
sovereign credit ratings.
* India is vulnerable to portfolio outflows from the stock
market after data on Monday showed October industrial output
slumped 5.1 percent, the first drop in more than two years.
* Last Friday, India slashed its full-year growth forecast
amid slowing domestic and global demand and officials warned the
government was facing a serious balance of trade problem.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Harish Nambiar)