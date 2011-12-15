(Updates to noon)
* Hits 54.30/dlr, down nearly 20 pct from July high
* Support seen around 55 in the near term
* Exporters selling of dollars provides some relief
* Offshore forwards indicating more weakness
By Archana Narayanan and Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, Dec 15 The Indian rupee hit a
record low for the fourth straight session on Thursday as
concerns over the domestic economy and risk aversion globally
raised fears of more capital outflows from Asia's third largest
economy.
At 12:51 p.m. (0721 GMT) the rupee was at
54.2000/2050 per dollar, after hitting an all-time low of 54.30
in early trade.
The partially convertible currency is down nearly 20
percent from its July high, with the pace of decline gathering
steam in recent days.
"It doesn't seem to have a circuit breaker and global
environment for risk assets is likely to remain poor near term,"
said Sean Callow, senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking
Corp in Sydney.
Offshore non-deliverable forwards were indicating
further weakness, with the one-month rupee NDFs at around 54.64.
Callow said the rupee could test 55 in the short term.
Traders said software and diamond exporters were selling
dollars, providing some temporary relief.
Vikas Babu, a trader at Andhra Bank, said the rupee could
steady for a while as market players book profits after the
currency's fall of more than 4 percent this week.
The Reserve Bank of India, which has been largely absent
from the market in recent days, was spotted intermittently
selling dollars but traders said it was unlikely to intervene
aggressively.
The RBI's hands-off approach has amplified the currency's
weakness as exporters have hesitated to book dollar receivables
while importers have been forced to cover short dollar
positions.
Still, the central bank's policy review on Friday could
offer some succour to the panicky foreign exchange market.
While markets do not expect an interest rate cut, analysts
expect the central bank to signal a stronger resolve to
intervene to hold up the beleaguered currency.
"We cannot rule out one more hike if the rupee extends its
free-fall beyond 56 (to the dollar)," said J. Moses Harding,
head of asset-liabilities committee at IndusInd Bank.
Overseas markets offered little comfort.
Asian shares fell into bear market territory for the year
and commodities and the euro dropped on fears that Europe's debt
crisis is still worsening, prompting investors to dump riskier
assets in favour of the dollar and Treasuries.
(Writing by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Ted Kerr)