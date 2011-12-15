* Cbank likely sold dollars near 54.10/15 - traders
By Aditya Phatak and Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, Dec 15 Dollar selling by India's
central bank wrenched the rupee off the record lows hit on
Thursday, enabling the local currency to snap a three-day losing
streak, though worsening economic conditions made investors
cautious about its near-term outlook.
The Reserve Bank of India's dollar selling sparked a slew of
stop-losses on long dollar position by market players who had
expected the currency, which had plunged to a record low of
54.30 against the dollar, to hit 55 per dollar, traders said.
The rupee ended near the day's highs of 53.64/65
per dollar, marginally stronger than Wednesday's close but well
above the record low plumbed in early deals.
Even with the central bank's intervention, the rupee has
lost more than 18 percent of its value since the July highs.
"Nationalised banks likely triggered the stop losses by
selling dollars around the levels of 54.10/15, following which
the market momentum took care of the rest for the rupee," said
Hari Chandramgathan, a forex dealer with Federal Bank in Mumbai.
The central bank usually intervenes via state-run banks and
its intervention came as a surprise to market participants,
particularly exporters, who have become accustomed to its
absence from the currency markets in recent months.
One trader at a large textile exporter said the effect of
stop losses being triggered was "sharp."
That encouraged software and diamond exporters, who had held
back their dollar receivables anticipating further decline, to
hedge their flows.
Vikas Babu, a trader at Andhra Bank, said the rupee could
steady for a while as market players book profits after the
currency's fall of more than 4 percent this week.
OUTLOOK CAUTIOUS
However, any comfort for the rupee is still some time away
given India's worsening economic growth outlook and a widening
trade gap.
"It (the rupee) doesn't seem to have a circuit breaker and
global environment for risk assets is likely to remain poor near
term," said Sean Callow, senior currency strategist at Westpac
Banking Corp in Sydney.
Offshore non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) were
indicating further weakness, with the one-month rupee NDFs at
around 54.18.
Callow said the rupee could test 55 against the dollar in
the short term.
However, the central bank's policy review on Friday could
offer some succour to the panicky foreign exchange market.
While markets do not expect an interest rate cut, analysts
expect the central bank to signal a stronger resolve to
intervene to hold up the beleaguered currency.
"We cannot rule out one more hike if the rupee extends its
free-fall beyond 56 (to the dollar)," said J. Moses Harding,
head of asset-liabilities committee at IndusInd Bank.
