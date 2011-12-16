* Bounces more than 2 pct after cbank move
* Unlikely to rally more as outlook cloudy
(Updates to mid-morning)
By Shamik Paul and Saikat Chatterjee
MUMBAI, Dec 16 The Indian rupee jumped
more than 2 percent on Friday and was on track to post its
biggest single-day rise in more than two years after the central
bank took steps to stem the currency's plunge to a series of
record lows.
At 10:47 a.m. (0517 GMT), the rupee bounced to
52.67/70 per dollar from 53.64/65 at close on Thursday.
After the market closed on Thursday, the Reserve Bank of
India reduced trading limits for banks in the foreign exchange
market, making it difficult for market players to keep
speculative positions open for a long time.
While the measures should help reduce speculative volatility
in the FX market, Morgan Stanley strategists said as long as
global funding strains remain, the rupee is likely to stay under
pressure.
Shares of some companies such as Bharti Airtel,
the country's top mobile phone carrier, gained as traders said
the central bank's action will help reduce losses on its foreign
debt exposure.
Before the central bank waded into the currency market on
Thursday, the rupee notched up a series of successive record
lows falling to 54.30 per dollar on Thursday, a nearly 20
percent decline from July highs.
If Friday's 2-percent rise is sustained, it will
be the currency's biggest single-day gain since May 2009,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
But analysts poured cold water on the long-term
effectiveness of these moves as the attractiveness of Indian
assets have dropped sharply in recent months in the backdrop of
a worsening domestic economic growth outlook.
Down more than 20 percent so far this year, Indian stocks
are among the worst performing markets in Asia.
Data showed on Monday that India's industrial output slumped
more than 5 percent in October from a year earlier, far worse
than expected and the first drop in more than two years, with
capital goods output down 25.5 percent.
Kotak Mahindra Bank strategists said fundamentals of a
weaker domestic macro conditions and overall risk aversion in
the global financial markets are expected to be the main drivers
for the rupee.
For now though, the rupee seems to have found a temporary
footing. In the offshore non-deliverable forwards market,
one-month contracts were being quoted at a slight discount of
52.70 per dollar.
The Reserve Bank of India's policy review later in
the day will also provide some direction to the foreign exchange
market.
While markets do not expect an interest rate cut, analysts
expect the central bank to signal a stronger resolve to
intervene to hold up the beleaguered currency.
(Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)