* News of the North Korean leader's death hurts Asian
currencies
* Slide in local equities on signs of slowing econ growth
weighs
* Rupee may touch 53.40/dlr - HDFC Bank
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Dec 19 The Indian rupee fell on
Monday on heightened risk aversion, as regional instability
fears following North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's death sent
Asian currencies down, while weak local shares on worries over
slowing domestic growth also dragged.
At 11:04 a.m. (0534 GMT), the rupee was at 53.10/11
to the dollar, 0.8 percent weaker from its 52.70/72 close on
Friday. It had rebounded last week after hitting a record low of
54.30 on Thursday on suspected central bank intervention.
"Fundamentals of the Indian economy in terms of growth
outlook and the trade deficit don't look good. The North Korean
news has created the possibility of political instability in the
region," said Ashtosh Raina, head of foreign exchange trading at
HDFC Bank.
"The Asian basket of currencies, which include the rupee,
will be a hit," Raina said, adding the rupee could touch 53.40
in the next couple of sessions.
The South Korean won slid on Monday as news of North Korean
leader Kim Jong-il's death spooked investors, giving a broad
lift to the safe haven U.S. dollar and exacerbating broad
weakness in emerging Asian currencies.
News of the North Korean leader's death dealt a further blow
to investor risk appetite, which has been already dented by
persistent worries about the euro zone's sovereign debt
crisis.
Activity in the dollar/rupee market stayed light following
the Reserve Bank of India's move to reduce banks' trading limits
in domestic forex market last Thursday, traders said.
The RBI's move, while clamping down speculation, was likely
to heighten volatility in the unit, they said.
But, any downside on the rupee may also be limited as the
new strictures mean the central bank is in a better position to
influence the currency.
"With no speculation in the market, the volumes will be low
and the RBI can easily supply dollars to check the rupee slide,"
said a senior forex dealer with a state-owned bank.
In a bid to boost dollar inflows, the RBI deregulated
interest rates on non-resident external rupee deposits and
ordinary non-resident accounts late Friday.
The central bank's policy on the currency has been to
intervene only to smoothen volatility and not target a level.
The relatively small size of its kitty of foreign currency
reserves compared to some other Asian economies and a widening
trade deficit means the RBI need to calibrate moves in the
foreign exchange market carefully.
India's main share index was down more than 1.4
percent on increasing wrinkles on domestic economic trajectory.
Offshore non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) were
indicating further weakness, with the one-month rupee NDFs at
around 53.57.
The one-month onshore forward dollar premium was at
35.75 points, up from 32.5 on Friday and the three-month premium
was at 93 points, up from 89. The one-year premium
was at 255.75 points, higher from 245.75 points.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX, and the United Stock Exchange were all at
53.24, with total volume at $1.38 billion.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)