(Updates to mid morning)
* Foreign investors buy in debt, equity
* Duty hikes in precious metals to aid rupee
* Choppy shares, dollar buying by oil firms caps gains
* Rupee to break 50.50/dlr for extension into 50.05-49.80
range - IndusInd
MUMBAI, Jan 18 The Indian rupee scaled a
new two-month high on Wednesday, boosted by strong dollar
inflows as global funds seek higher returns in the Asia's third
largest economy, while oil buying capped the gains.
Recent measures by the government to raise the ceiling on
foreign investment in debt and higher interest rates on deposits
by non-resident Indians are helping the rupee, traders said.
A government decision on Tuesday to raise the import duty on
gold and silver would also help the currency, traders said.
At 10:15 A.M. (0445 GMT), the rupee was at
50.57/50.58 to the dollar, a level last seen on Nov 15. It
closed up 1.24 percent on Tuesday at 50.73/74.
"The interest rate play is strongly in favour of rupee
bulls. Now, the government has increased the import duty on
bullion which will cut dollar demand from bullion purchasers,"
said J. Moses Harding, head of the asset-liabilities committee
at IndusInd Bank.
"Foreign investors are buying into debt in a big way and
equity in a small way. Large ticket NRE (non-resident external)
funds are pouring in giving strength to the rupee," Harding
said, who expects the rupee to break 50.50 to the dollar and
subsequently trade in a 50.05-49.80 range.
India is the biggest consumer of bullion and the
dollar-quoted yellow metal along with crude oil forms a major
chunk of the country's massive import bill which is typically
higher than the exports.
Traders said dollar demand from domestic oil companies and
choppy local shares were capping the rupee gains.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 50.53, indicating some weakness in the short term
in the onshore spot rate.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all at around
50.68 on total volume of $807 million.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)