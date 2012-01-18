MUMBAI Jan 18 The Indian rupee came off
its days highs, to turn lower in afternoon trade on Wednesday,
tailing euro, with oil buying and choppy domestic shares adding
to the pressure.
* At 03:00 P.M. (0930 GMT), the rupee was at
50.77/50.78 to the dollar, after giving up its gains from the
morning session. It had touched 50.50 to the dollar earlier in
the day -- a level last seen on Nov 15. It closed up 1.24
percent on Tuesday at 50.73/74.
* The euro trimmed gains on Wednesday after a warning from a
ratings agency of more downgrades to Italy underlined the extent
to which weak euro zone countries are suffering from the
region's debt crisis, which could knock the currency lower.
* Recent measures by the government to raise the ceiling on
foreign investment in debt, deregulation of interest rates on
deposits by non-resident Indians, coupled with a government
decision to raise the import duty on gold and silver was
providing some support to the currency, traders said.
