MUMBAI Jan 19 The Indian rupee held on to
its gains in afternoon trade on Thursday, hovering around a
two-month high, boosted by sustained foreign investor interest
in Indian debt and shares.
* Demand by oil companies tempered the gains, dealers said.
* At 03:30 p.m. (1000 GMT), the rupee was at
50.34/35 to the dollar, after touching a high of 50.07, its
highest since Nov. 14. It closed at 50.3750/3850 on Wednesday.
* The rupee was helped by a firmer Indian stock market,
which took heart from news that the International Monetary Fund
was seeking to boost its resources to tackle the euro zone debt
crisis.
* Foreign institutional investors bought about $3 billion of
Indian debt and moved $854 million into shares since the new
year began, data from the market regulator showed on Wednesday.
