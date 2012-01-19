MUMBAI Jan 19 The Indian rupee held on to its gains in afternoon trade on Thursday, hovering around a two-month high, boosted by sustained foreign investor interest in Indian debt and shares.

* Demand by oil companies tempered the gains, dealers said.

* At 03:30 p.m. (1000 GMT), the rupee was at 50.34/35 to the dollar, after touching a high of 50.07, its highest since Nov. 14. It closed at 50.3750/3850 on Wednesday.

* The rupee was helped by a firmer Indian stock market, which took heart from news that the International Monetary Fund was seeking to boost its resources to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

* Foreign institutional investors bought about $3 billion of Indian debt and moved $854 million into shares since the new year began, data from the market regulator showed on Wednesday.

