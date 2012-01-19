* Rupee touches 50.07/dlr, highest since Nov. 14
* Rupee may strengthen to below 49/dlr-HDFC Bank
(Adds details, quotes, updates to close)
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, Jan 19 The Indian rupee extended
its gains to the sixth straight session on Thursday, driven by
robust dollar inflows and a surge in local equities, as risk
appetite improved on news the IMF would step up its role in
tackling the euro zone debt crisis.
The rupee ended at 50.25/26 to the dollar, after
touching 50.07 -- its highest since Nov. 14. It closed at
50.3750/3850 on Wednesday.
"The euro is being well supported, which is positive for
rupee sentiment. Equities have also done reasonably well today,"
said Ajay Marwaha, head of treasury trading at HDFC Bank.
"So by the look of it, we could see rupee strengthen to
below 49. But a sustainable level for the medium term looks to
be 49 to 51."
The rupee fell to an intra-day low of 50.47 to the dollar on
importer demand, and some traders said the Reserve Bank of India
may have sold dollars, helping the unit rebound.
The RBI is suspected to have intervened intermittently in
the foreign exchange market, the latest being on Jan. 12
to help shore-up the rupee which touched a
record low of 54.30 on Dec. 15.
Some traders expect selling pressure on the rupee in
February when Indian companies face foreign currency convertible
bond redemptions worth 330 billion rupees ($6.57 billion).
But traders expect the companies to refinance the debt and
said the central bank may intervene in case of a sharp fall in
the currency.
Data last week showed the RBI made its biggest
dollar sale intervention in over two-and-half years in November,
its third consecutive month of intervention.
The euro rose on Thursday, supported by a solid Spanish debt
auction and cautiously positive risk appetite, while India's
main share index closed up 1.17 percent.
Foreign institutional investors have bought more
than $3 billion of Indian debt and moved more than $1 billion
into shares so far in January, data from the market regulator
showed.
Investors turned sharply bullish on most emerging Asian
currencies in the last two weeks, especially the Indian rupee
and the Indonesian rupiah, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were being quoted at 50.68, indicating some weakness in the
short term in the onshore spot rate.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 50.37 on total volume of $5.57 billion.
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)