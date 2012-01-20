* Month-end dlr demand from importers weigh on rupee
* Dlr's broad losses versus majors prevent further fall
* If gains sustain, rupee could enjoy best week in nearly
3-months
(Updates to mid morning)
MUMBAI, Jan 20 The Indian rupee erased
early gains on Friday hurt by dollar buying from oil refiners
and importers, but losses in the greenback versus other majors
kept a lid on further weakness.
Oil is India's biggest import and refiners are the
largest buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market with
their demand tending to peak towards month-end when they make
payments.
"Spot moves are fairly stable but forwards are moving
continuously higher everyday due to customer interests and tight
liquidity," said Paresh Nayar, head of fixed income and forex
trading at First Rand Bank.
One-year forward premium was at 294.25 points
compared with 291 points at previous close.
At 10:50 a.m. (0520 GMT), the rupee was at
50.28/50.29 to the dollar, after strengthening to 50.16 in early
trades. It closed at 50.25/26 on Thursday.
Bank borrowings from the RBI's repo auction under the daily
liquidity adjustment facility stood at 1.51 trillion rupees on
Thursday, sharply higher than RBIs comfort zone of 600 billion
rupees.
The rupee has risen 2.5 percent against the dollar so far
this week. If it holds those gains, the currency will have its
largest weekly gain since the last week of October, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Recent measures by the Reserve Bank of India to curb
corporate and interbank speculation and opening up the dollar
supplies from non-resident Indian and foreign investors have
accelerated dollar inflows and will lend support to the
currency, traders said.
Robust gains in Indian shares, with the country's No. 3
software services exporter, rallying 3.5 percent after its
quarter earnings almost met market expectations, will keep hopes
of inflows intact, added traders.
Gains in Asian shares and a firmer euro after successful
bond sales in Spain and France will boost risk sentiment and aid
the rupee, traders said.
Investors turned sharply bullish on most emerging Asian
currencies in the last two weeks, especially the Indian rupee
and the Indonesian rupiah, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were being quoted at 50.27, indicating some weakness in the
short term in the onshore spot rate.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all were
around 50.40 on total volume of $771 million.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)