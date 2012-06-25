* Indian stocks, rupee decline after steps disappoint
* Rupee hit record low of 57.32/dollar on Friday
* Raises limit for foreign investment in government bonds
* Relaxes some restrictions on foreign investment in bonds
* Fails to address longer-term economic problems, analyst
says
By Swati Bhat and Rajesh Kumar Singh
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, June 25 India announced steps
on Monday to bolster the embattled rupee, including a $5 billion
increase in the foreign investment cap in government bonds, but
disappointed markets hoping for bolder action to prop up a
currency that hit a record low on Friday.
After the central bank raised the bond limit to $20 billion
and announced other relatively minor steps, the rupee trimmed
gains built up earlier in the day on hopes for more aggressive
moves. Stocks tumbled.
"Well, not the 'shock and awe' the market was looking for
but we shall see what else gets announced. Not surprised to see
dollar/rupee higher," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior forex
strategist at Westpac in Singapore.
"Until they address longer-term structural issues around
capital flows and competition in the domestic retail sector
which can help bring down inflation pressures, I think markets
will be left disappointed," he said.
The steps were the latest by Indian policymakers trying to
combat a loss of confidence in the economy, which slumped in the
March quarter to its worst growth in nine years.
The rupee has hit a succession of record lows this year in a
slide that began in the middle of 2011. It has fallen about 7
percent this year, making it the worst performing currency
monitored daily in Asia by Reuters.
After the rupee hit another record low, Finance Minister
Pranab Mukherjee said on Saturday that steps to arrest the slide
would be unveiled on Monday, spurring rampant market
speculation.
The comments from Mukherjee, due to step down on Tuesday so
he can run for the largely ceremonial post of president, seemed
to catch India's policymaking establishment off-guard.
Three finance ministry officials ordinarily in the loop on
such plans said at the weekend that they were unaware of the
pending measures.
At the finance ministry in New Delhi, officials rushed in
and out of a meeting for more than three hours. At one point a
participant said officials were themselves trying to "figure
out" what to do.
"Once again, the government unnecessarily raised
expectations only to disappoint," CLSA economist Rajeev Malik
said in a client note.
The rupee rose as high as 56.37 per dollar before the
measures were announced but ended domestic trading at 57.01/02,
edging back towards Friday's record low of 57.32.
The central bank stepped into markets late in the day to
support the currency.
Indian stocks fell 0.53 percent, having traded
higher on the day before the measures were unveiled.
"India's macro imbalances cannot be fixed by a patchwork of
Band-aids or by applying balm," CLSA's Malik wrote.
Policymakers have come under intense pressure to revive the
fortunes of the economy, which before the global financial
crisis was growing closer to 10 percent a year.
However, growth declined to a nine-year low of 5.3 percent
in the March quarter. Ratings agencies Standard & Poor's and
Fitch Ratings are threatening to downgrade the country's credit
rating to junk and foreign investors have exited as the
government fumbled economic reform and raised the prospect of
retroactive taxes.
ASIA LAGGARD
Economists have long said India needs to improve its
economic fundamentals, including addressing its current account
and fiscal deficits, to bolster the rupee.
Critics say the government needs to cut back on fuel
subsidies, which are stretching the fiscal deficit and lead to
wasteful demand and therefore pressure on the current account
and the currency.
"I don't believe these measures will do much to improve the
currency situation, because the problem plaguing the currency
are the twin deficits, and that can only be addressed by cutting
the fiscal deficit. And that is a much tougher job," said A.
Prasanna, economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.
Morgan Stanley estimates India's current account deficit
will widen to $72 billion by the end of June, from $49 billion a
year earlier. That would put the current account deficit at
between 4 percent and 4.5 percent of India's GDP.
"A sustainable solution would need a reduction of the
current account deficit to around 2-2.25 percent of GDP with
tighter fiscal policy, acceptance of slower consumption growth,
and implementation of reforms that improve the business climate
to encourage FDI inflows," the bank said in a Sunday note.
Other central bank measures on Monday included relaxing
restrictions on how long foreign investors have to hold some
government bonds, and the opening of investment in debt
securities to more types of foreign buyers, adding sovereign
wealth funds, central banks, pension funds and insurers to the
list of eligible buyers.
India also reduced the minimum holding period for foreign
investors in some long-term infrastructure bonds to one year
from three years.
The measures may not generate significant new fund inflows
because investors, wary of further weakness in the rupee, would
bring in dollars only on a fully hedged basis, two traders at
foreign banks said. They declined to be identified.
FLIGHT TO SAFETY
Other emerging market currencies have also weakened against
the dollar as investors, worried about the global economic
slowdown and the euro zone crisis, fled to the perceived safety
of the U.S. currency.
But India's economy also has specific problems to overcome,
economists say, which has added to pressure on the rupee. The
government has struggled to garner political support for change,
such as opening up the domestic retail market. Inflation also
remains stubbornly high, largely because of supply bottlenecks
in the economy.
India needs to shore up its credibility among investors,
both in sticking to its projected fiscal deficit of 5.1 percent
for the fiscal year ending March 2013 and to narrow its current
account deficit, analysts said.
Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings have cut their outlook
on India's sovereign ratings to negative, threatening its
investment-grade status, citing a slowdown in economic reforms.
However, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday it was
maintaining a stable outlook for India's Baa3 rating. It said
slowing growth and higher levels of inflation were already
factored into the outlook.
In a shot in the arm for the economy, Sweden's IKEA
, the world's largest furniture retailer, said on
Friday it would invest 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) to open
25 stores in India.