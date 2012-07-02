BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for Mesalamine delayed-release tablets
* Says Zydus Cadila gets USFDA final approval for Mesalamine delayed-release tablets USP, 1.2 g.
MUMBAI, July 2 Indian rupee opened stronger for the third straight session on Monday, buoyed by the surge in regional stocks after European leaders agreed to shore up the region's troubled banks.
Gains were mild as the euro gave up some of its gains amid concerns that the debt crisis is still far from over.
At 9.05 a.m., the rupee was at 55.57/60 as against 55.6050/6150 last close. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Jun 7The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Wednesday is 5.86 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD