MUMBAI, June 17 The Indian rupee was weaker in early trades on Monday, ahead of the central bank's rate decision when it is widely expected to keep rates steady.

At 0332 GMT, the rupee was at 57.72/74 to a dollar versus its previous close of 57.5150/5250. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)