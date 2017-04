MUMBAI, April 7 USD/INR trading at 59.87/88 versus its close of 60.08/09 on Friday, tracking gains in most other Asian currencies and higher domestic shares.

* Almost all Asian currencies trading stronger compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot.

* Local shares trading up 0.2 percent and will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows.

* Traders say foreign fund inflows into equities seen continuing to boost the local unit.

* The pair seen in the 59.70 to 60.20 range during the day.