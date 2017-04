* USD/INR is range-bound at 60.06/60.07 versus previous close of 60.08/09, bouncing from session low of 59.78/79. * Trading is subdued as Tuesday is a local market holiday. * USD/INR has come off an eight-month low of 59.5950 hit on Wednesday, as shares head for a third consecutive session of falls, retreating from record highs hit last week, due to caution sparked by the start of a five-week long election process on Monday. * Overseas investors have been steady buyers of shares since early March, helping support shares.