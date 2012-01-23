* Dollar demand from oil importers seen limiting gains
* Rupee seen rangebound in near-term after recent rally
* RBI likely to hold interest rates on Tuesday - Reuters
poll
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Jan 23 The Indian rupee was
stronger on Monday aided by dollar inflows that offset choppy
local shares, though dealers said, importers' demand for the
greenback could put a lid on the gains.
At 10:48 a.m. (0518 GMT), the partially convertible rupee
was at 50.2050/2100, compared with Friday's close of
50.32/33, after moving in a 50.1700 to 50.4050 band.
"There are some inflows today, because of which
the rupee is strengthening. It does not look as if the RBI is
intevening," the chief forex dealer of a state-run bank, said.
However, traders with two foreign banks said the
Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars around 50.40.
Three state-run banks said dollars inflows supported the
rupee. The RBI usually sells dollars through state-run banks.
India's main stock index was up 0.05 percent, after
opening down.
Traders said an uptick in dollar demand from oil importer to
meet their month-end payment requirement is likely to prevent a
sharper rise in the local unit.
Oil is India's largest import item and oil refiners are the
largest buyers of dollars in the local market.
"There has been some (dollar) selling by the nationalised
banks, and by some foreign banks as well. But I expect some
buying by the oil importers," said Vikas Babu, a foreign
exchange trader at state-run Andhra Bank.
Dealers expect the the rupee is likely to stay in a range in
the near-term, after its recent rally, and are awaiting the
centrakl bank's policy on Tuesday for further direction.
"It should consolidate at these levels for sometime before
breaking in either direction," said said Ashtosh Raina, head of
foreign exchange trading at HDFC Bank.
The rupee strengthened 2.41 percent last week, its biggest
weekly rise since the last week of October.
The Reserve Bank of India will review its policy on Tuesday
and none of the 22 economists polled by Reuters last week expect
it to cut rates.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 50.62, indicating some weakness in the short term
in the onshore spot rate.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all were
around 50.28 on total volume of $1.2 billion.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Harish Nambiar)