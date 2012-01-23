(Updates to mid-afternoon)
MUMBAI Jan 23 * The Indian rupee
remained firmer in afternoon trade, supported by dollar inflows
that helped to offset choppy local shares. Dollar demand from
oil importers limited the rise, traders said.
* At 2:16 p.m. (0846 GMT), the partially convertible rupee
was at 50.2325/2450, up from Friday's close of
50.32/33, after moving in a 50.1700 to 50.4050 band.
* India's main stock index was up 0.02 percent in
volatile trade, after opening lower.
* An uptick in dollar demand from oil importers to meet
month-end payment requirements checked the rupee's gains. Oil is
India's largest import item and oil refiners are the largest
buyers of dollars in the local market.
* Dealers expect the the rupee to stay in a range in the
near-term, after its recent rally, and are awaiting the central
bank's policy announcement on Tuesday for further direction.
* The Reserve Bank of India will review its policy on
Tuesday and none of the 22 economists polled by Reuters last
week expect it to cut rates.
* The rupee strengthened 2.41 percent last week, its biggest
weekly rise since the last week of October.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ted Kerr)