MUMBAI Feb 8 The Indian rupee lost most of its early gains on Wednesday as importer demand for dollars offset a firmer Indian stock market and a rise in the euro on expectations that Greece will be able to avoid a disorderly default.

At 10:30 a.m. (0500 GMT), the rupee was at 49.15/16 to the dollar, up marginally from Tuesday's close of 49.19/20, but down from early high of 48.9850. It briefly touched a low of 49.25.

"The importer demand came in sharper than expected," said a foreign exchange dealer at a foreign bank.

The rupee has closed lower in the last two sessions, primarily on heavy buying of dollars by importers, but traders said a big fall may be averted because of an improving willingness to take on risk in global financial markets.

The euro held near a two-month high, supported by hopes that Greece may soon agree to austerity steps needed to secure a second bailout.

India's main share index was up 0.6 percent, in line with firmer Asian markets.

One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were at 49.46.

In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all around 49.38, on total volume of $1.47 billion.

