* Rupee seen supported by euro, local equities
* Importer demand for dollars stronger than expected
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI Feb 8 The Indian rupee lost most
of its early gains on Wednesday as importer demand for dollars
offset a firmer Indian stock market and a rise in the euro on
expectations that Greece will be able to avoid a disorderly
default.
At 10:30 a.m. (0500 GMT), the rupee was at 49.15/16
to the dollar, up marginally from Tuesday's close of 49.19/20,
but down from early high of 48.9850. It briefly touched a low of
49.25.
"The importer demand came in sharper than expected," said a
foreign exchange dealer at a foreign bank.
The rupee has closed lower in the last two sessions,
primarily on heavy buying of dollars by importers, but traders
said a big fall may be averted because of an improving
willingness to take on risk in global financial markets.
The euro held near a two-month high, supported by hopes that
Greece may soon agree to austerity steps needed to secure a
second bailout.
India's main share index was up 0.6 percent, in
line with firmer Asian markets.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 49.46.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all
around 49.38, on total volume of $1.47 billion.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ted Kerr)