MUMBAI Feb 8 The Indian rupee edged up on
Wednesday, supported by dollar inflows and the euro's rise to
multi-week highs, but trading was volatile due to a choppy local
equity market.
* At 2:25 p.m. (0856 GMT), the rupee was at
49.12/13 to the dollar, higher than Tuesday's close of 49.19/20.
The unit had so far moved in a wide band of 48.9850 to 49.2500,
an indication of the choppy trade, traders said.
* India's main share index lost most early gains
and was up 0.13 percent.
* The euro rose to multi-week highs versus the dollar and
the yen as hopes that Greece would agree on austerity measures
needed to secure a second bailout boosted sentiment and forced
speculators to trim shorts in the common currency.
