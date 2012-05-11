BRIEF-State Bank of India says concluded QIP of 150 bln rupees
* Says State Bank of India has concluded QIP of INR 150 billion which was launched on 5th June 2017
MUMBAI May 11 The Indian rupee opened lower against the dollar on Friday as renewed concerns about the euro zone hurt riskier assets, with traders on watch for possible central bank intervention.
The rupee was at 53.57/58 to the dollar in early trading versus its Thursday close of 53.44/45. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)
