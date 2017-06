MUMBAI May 18 The Indian rupee fell to a record low against the dollar for the third consecutive day on Friday as risk aversion made a strong comeback with Asian stocks showing deep cuts and euro falling to a four-month low.

The rupee was last trading at 54.67/68, breaching its previous all-time low of 54.60 hit on Thursday. It weakened as far as 54.71 in early trade. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)