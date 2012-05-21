* Rupee drops to latest record low; outlook weak
* RBI not spotted but traders expect measures
* Near-term NDFs signal more falls in the rupee
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, May 21 The Indian rupee fell below the
key psychological level of 55 to hit a new record low on Monday,
setting up the prospect of further falls unless the central bank
takes measures or intervenes more aggressively, traders said.
The rupee has now hit four consecutive record lows in as
many sessions, at a time of intense turmoil over the euro zone,
but traders saw no major signs of intervention from the Reserve
Bank of India either on Friday or on Monday.
Despite the absence, traders are bracing for new measures
from the RBI. The central bank has largely failed to prevent the
rupee's falls this month despite selling dollars and taking
steps to attract inflows via deposits and exporters' foreign
currency holdings.
Traders say the Indian rupee, which is Asia's
worst-performing currency this year, has proven particularly
vulnerable to the global risk aversion given the steep fiscal
and economic challenges facing the country.
"With just six months worth import cover, twin deficits,
lack of confidence in the coalition government with regards to
reforms, and also failure to attract foreign flows, suggests the
INR is likely to hit 56-56.50 in the next two months," said
Pramod Patil, a FX dealer at United Overseas Bank.
The partially convertible unit hit a life-time low
of 55.05 per dollar during the session, before closing at
55.03/04, according to SBI data, well below its 54.42/44 close
on Friday.
Also weighing on the rupee was dollar demand from oil firms
and corporates, dealers said.
Although profit-taking in the USD/INR cross could temper the
pace of falls in the local unit in the near-term, the outlook
for the rupee still remains very weak unless global risk
aversion eases, traders said.
The one-month NDF was quoted at 55.45 while the three
month NDF was at 56.10, both indicative of the expectations for
further falls.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 55.09 on a total volume of $4.35 billion.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)