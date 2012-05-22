* Rupee drops; RBI FX measures on Mon seen too mild
* Global risk aversion to dominate in near term
* RBI could still announce stronger measures-traders
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, May 22 The Indian rupee hit a record low
to the dollar for the fifth straight session on Tuesday, weighed
down by large dollar demand from oil firms and weak global risk
sentiment, especially after Fitch downgraded Japan's ratings.
The falls came even after the Reserve Bank of India
announced on Monday measures to target arbitrage and speculation
in futures and options markets, with traders saying this market
segment was too small to have a big impact.
The RBI has announced a string of measures to curb the
rupee's falls, none of which has so far succeeded. It has also
intervened aggressively earlier this month though it has been
largely absent since Thursday.
"There was huge demand from oil firms. Later it turned into
complete panic with the Japan downgrade, euro and pound falling
and equities also turning negative," said Vikas Chittiprolu, a
senior foreign exchange trader with state-run Andhra Bank.
The rupee fell to an all-time low of 55.47 per
dollar, before closing at 55.39/40, as per SBI closing rates
, compared to its Monday close of 55.03/04.
The local unit accelerated its falls against the dollar
after Fitch cut Japan's sovereign ratings as a political
stalemate dims the chance that the country can curb its
snowballing debt.
Although the rupee is now well below the key psychological
level of 55 to the dollar, the RBI has refrained from
intervening even as NDFs point to further falls.
The one-month NDF closed at 55.86 on Tuesday while the
three-month ended at 56.60.
Some traders said the market had become too volatile because
of the worsening global environment and the RBI's presence would
only add to that volatility.
However, analysts still left open the possibility of
surprise measures, probably in the form of direct dollar sales
to oil importers or some type of sovereign bond issuance, adding
the RBI or the finance minister would need to adopt big measures
to stop the rupee's falls.
"Policy makers will need to take dramatic action soon if
they want to stabilize the INR," Dariusz Kowalczyk, a strategist
at Credit Agricole, wrote in a report.
Kowalczyk added he the rupee could touch 57 to dollar ahead
of the Greek elections in mid-June and cited "extreme" pessimism
among the clients in India he had recently visited.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 55.49 on a total volume of $6.06 billion.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)