MUMBAI May 23 The Indian rupee fell to a new record low in early trade on Wednesday, approaching the key psychological level of 56, as another bout of risk aversion swept global markets because of euro zone worries.

The rupee fell as much as to 55.82 to the dollar. It had closed at 55.39/40 on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)