* Rupee recovers after hitting new record low at 56.40
* RBI does not rule out selling USD to oil companies
* Exporters also seen selling foreign currency holdings
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, May 24 The Indian rupee posted its first
gain against the dollar in four sessions on Thursday, recovering
from a new record low earlier in the session, after the central
bank governor did not rule out selling dollars directly to oil
importers.
Making dollars available for oil companies would remove a
sizeable source of demand for the greenback from the market, and
help support the rupee, which has hit record lows over the last
seven consecutive sessions.
The rupee also gained as traders saw sporadic intervention
from the Reserve Bank of India, while other traders cited dollar
selling by custodian banks as well as exporters converting their
foreign currency holdings on the last day of the two-week
deadline mandated recently by the central bank.
"The statement from RBI was a positive for the market but I
believe there were also genuine flows in the market after a long
time. Foreign banks were major sellers today," said Paresh
Nayar, head of fixed income and forex at First Rand Bank.
The rupee closed at 55.65/66 per dollar after hitting a
record low of 56.40 hit earlier in the session. The pair had
closed Wednesday at 55.9950/56.0050 on Wednesday.
The rupee has shed 12.7 percent against the dollar since its
2012 peak in early February and is the worst performer in Asia
so far this year.
After intervening aggressively earlier this month, traders
say the RBI has appeared to hold back in recent days, reluctant
to fight the intense global risk aversion that is pushing up the
dollar.
However, the central bank was seen selling dollars on
Wednesday, and some saw signs of action on Thursday.
"There was a lot of selling from state-run banks as well
today, which could probably have been on behalf of the RBI but
custodian flows were also very good," a senior trader at a
Japanese Bank said.
Thursday was the last day in which exporters had to convert
their foreign currencies in their accounts.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward rates were
quoted at 56.05 while the three-month NDF was at 56.82.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 55.72 on a total volume of $6.7 billion.
