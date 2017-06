MUMBAI, June 7 The Indian rupee strengthened further on Thursday afternoon, breaking below the 55 per dollar mark as inflows from custodian banks continued with equity markets staying firm, while a foreign bank was spotted selling dollars, traders said.

At 1:07 p.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 54.99/01 per dollar, after hitting 54.9850, its strongest since May 22 and stronger than its previous close of 55.36/37 on Wednesday.

Traders said gains in the euro were also boosting sentiment for riskier assets. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)