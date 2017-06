(Corrects to say "stronger" from "weaker" in 2nd paragraph) MUMBAI, June 1 The Indian rupee recovered from a weak open to gain to above 56 to the dollar on Friday, though broader sentiment was weak as the euro fell to a 2-year low, reflecting the worsening euro zone debt crisis and dissapointing Chinese manufacturing data. At 9:10 a.m. the partially convertible rupee was at 55.99/01 per dollar, stronger than its 56.08/09 close on Thursday. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)