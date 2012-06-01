* Rupee's worst losing streak since Lehman crisis continues
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, June 1 The Indian rupee strengthened on
Friday on the back of dollar sales by corporates but it still
posted a ninth consecutive weekly drop, its worst losing streak
since the Lehman crisis.
Traders said a mid-sized infrastructure company sold about
$200 million in early trade while two foreign banks also sold
dollars heavily, helping the rupee gain.
"There was corporate dollar sales followed by NDF unwinding.
Market seems to believe that yesterday's rumour about oil
companies is right and that led to some long dollar unwinding,"
said Hari Chandramgathan, a forex dealer with Federal Bank.
On Thursday, market participants were flooded with messages
via text, email and messengers that the RBI had asked oil
companies to buy dollars only via four state-run banks and only
at one particular rate in an hour's time.
The market talk was however denied by senior officials from
the central bank as also the oil companies.
Yet, traders said that the RBI has also not ruled out
opening a dollar sale window for oil companies.
"When the news is out that oil firms are in the market, all
banks go long dollars. Now looks like they are approaching fewer
banks and the panic situation is no longer seen now," a
treasurer at a foreign bank who did not wish to be named said.
Traders said the rupee could continue to rise next week as a
fall in global crude oil prices would allow oil companies to cut
back on dollar purchases.
Brent crude fell below $100 per barrel for the first
time since October 2011.
The partially convertible rupee closed at
55.54/55 per dollar, 1 percent stronger than its Thursday's
close of 56.08/09. The unit traded in a broad range of
55.53 to 56.28 during the day.
The unit, however, fell 0.3 percent on the week, adding to
eight straight weekly losses, making it the rupee's worst losing
streak since the week ending 26th October, 2008.
Concerns have increased among rupee investors after India's
March quarter GDP growth slowest to its lowest in a decade.
That led to a raft of downgrades by banks and brokerages,
with most growth estimates for the current fiscal year cut to
below 6.5 percent.
"Concerns on inflation, growth, twin deficits, all exist but
still the rupee can strengthen further next week to 55 to the
dollar level," Federal's Chandramgathan said.
One-month offshore NDF contracts were quoted
at 56.24 while the three-month NDFs were at 56.99.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 56.11 on a total volume of $5.7 billion.
