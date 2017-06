MUMBAI Aug 8 Indian rupee strengthened to a three-week high tracking positive global risk sentiments but high global crude oil prices will continue to weigh, traders said. At 9:12 a.m., the rupee was at 55.02/03 to a dollar after rising to 55, a level last seen on July 18. It had last closed trading at 55.0650/0750. Oil prices at a 12-week peak continue to weigh and have induced dollar bidding from oil companies, dealers said. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)