BRIEF-Bank of Baroda seeks members' nod to raise additional capital worth up to 60 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod to raise additional capital worth up to INR 60 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Feb 4 The Indian rupee breached the key psychological 53-to-a-dollar level to rise to an over three-and-half-month high on Monday on bullish risk sentiment and lined-up dollar inflows.
At 0333 GMT, the rupee was at 52.98/99 to the dollar after rising to 52.95, its highest since Oct. 18. It had closed at 53.19/20 on Friday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)
June 1 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all three bids for 17.50 billion rupees ($271.47 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVE ACCEPTED RATE D No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%)