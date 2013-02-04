MUMBAI Feb 4 The Indian rupee breached the key psychological 53-to-a-dollar level to rise to an over three-and-half-month high on Monday on bullish risk sentiment and lined-up dollar inflows.

At 0333 GMT, the rupee was at 52.98/99 to the dollar after rising to 52.95, its highest since Oct. 18. It had closed at 53.19/20 on Friday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)