MUMBAI, July 18 The Indian rupee weakened on Thursday after the dollar gained modestly after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank would be flexible about its U.S. monetary stimulus.

Investors are looking ahead at a planned open market operation sale of 120 billion rupee from the Reserve Bank of India later in the day, in what is a key plank in its move to drain liquidity from the financial system to support the rupee.

The rupee was at 59.63/64 after closing at 59.34/35 on Wednesday.

The most traded 8.33 pct 2026 bond was 2 basis points higher at 8.20 pct. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)