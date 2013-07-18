MUMBAI, July 18 The Indian rupee weakened on
Thursday after the dollar gained modestly after Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank would be flexible
about its U.S. monetary stimulus.
Investors are looking ahead at a planned open market
operation sale of 120 billion rupee from the Reserve Bank of
India later in the day, in what is a key plank in its move to
drain liquidity from the financial system to support the rupee.
The rupee was at 59.63/64 after closing at 59.34/35
on Wednesday.
The most traded 8.33 pct 2026 bond was 2
basis points higher at 8.20 pct.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)