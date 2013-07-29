US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
MUMBAI, July 29 The Indian rupee was weaker in early trades on Monday on month-end dollar demand from importers, ahead of the central bank's rate review on Tuesday.
The rupee was at 59.17/18 as against Friday's close of 59.04/05. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.