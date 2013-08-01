MUMBAI Aug 1 The Indian rupee was weaker in early trades on Thursday tracking some strength in the global dollar in Asia, a day after the Federal Reserve stuck to its bond buying programme.

The rupee was at 60.75/78 as against 60.40/41 at close on Wednesday.

Bond yields eased with the benchmark 10-year bond down 5 basis points at 8.12 percent.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)