UPDATE 1-India's SBI sees cost savings, no bad loans surprise after merger with units
* SBI merged 5 subsidiary banks with itself effective April 1
MUMBAI Aug 2 The Indian rupee was weaker in early trades on Friday as strong U.S. data raised the prospects of the Federal Reserve beginning to taper its monetary stimulus this year.
The rupee was at 60.64/67 in early trades as against Thursday's close Of 60.43/44.
Bond yields rose 7 basis points to 8.14 percent as U.S. Treasury prices fell to a near two-year low. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* SBI merged 5 subsidiary banks with itself effective April 1
* Says BIPL has completed transaction with co for about 3.87 billion rupees in cash Source text: http://bit.ly/2n3nIQw Further company coverage:
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 03 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.