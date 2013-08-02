MUMBAI Aug 2 The Indian rupee was weaker in early trades on Friday as strong U.S. data raised the prospects of the Federal Reserve beginning to taper its monetary stimulus this year.

The rupee was at 60.64/67 in early trades as against Thursday's close Of 60.43/44.

Bond yields rose 7 basis points to 8.14 percent as U.S. Treasury prices fell to a near two-year low. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)