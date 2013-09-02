(Corrects paragraph 7 to note Raghuram Rajan has been the chief
economic advisor at the finance ministry for the past year, not
the prime minister's economic advisor)
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Sept 2 The Indian rupee remained frail
after last week's record low, as pessimism generated by dismal
economic growth data was compounded on Monday by survey showing
factory activity in August shrank for the first time in over
four years.
Investors want bold reforms to restore confidence in India,
spur growth, reduce a record current account gap, while keeping
a worryingly high fiscal deficit under control.
Measures taken by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's minority
government since the rupee began its slide in May have left the
market unimpressed, and there are fears that the ruling
coalition will put politics before the urgent needs of the
economy with an election due by May next year.
Quoted at 66.09 per dollar by midday, the rupee was just a
touch weaker than Friday's close of 65.70/71, and still within
easy striking distance of the all time low of 68.85 to the
dollar struck on Aug. 28.
Aggressive intervention by the Reserve Bank of India had
helped lift the rupee off its low late last week. The RBI's main
defence, squeezing rupee liquidity and pushing up short term
interest rates, has pushed up borrowing costs for already
depressed corporates, but has barely stemmed the rupee's fall.
The rupee has depreciated around 16 percent since May, and
has fared worse than other emerging market currencies that have
been hit since the U.S. Federal Reserve first hinted that it was
considering tapering off its bond buying stimulus.
Raghuram Rajan, a vaunted former chief economist at the
International Monetary Fund, will step into his new role as RBI
governor on Thursday, having been the chief economic advisor at
the finance ministry for the past year.
But there was little to cheer, as the gross domestic product
data released on Friday showed the economy had grown at a weaker
than expected 4.4 percent in the April-June quarter from a year
earlier, the slowest quarterly rate since the global financial
crisis four years ago.
On Monday, the HSBC manufacturing purchasing managers index
(PMI) report, compiled by Markit, piled on the misery.
The overall index sank to 48.5 in August from 50.1 in July,
falling below the watershed 50-level that separates growth from
contraction and marking its lowest reading since March 2009.
The survey showed factories cut production in August, with
the sub-index measuring output falling to its lowest since early
2009. Manufacturers' reported total orders fell for a third
straight month,and at a faster pace in August, while new orders
for exports shrank for the first time in a year.
"The fact that growth momentum has waned so significantly,
yet not enough to ameliorate the external deficit is
particularly worrying," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency
strategist at Scotiabank.
"It simply underscores the very, very worrying position that
India's policymakers find themselves in."
Faced with a brewing currency crisis, India is seeking
support from other emerging market countries for coordinated
intervention in offshore foreign exchange markets, but at least
one critical partner, Brazil, said it is not involved in such
planning at this time, while others declined comment.
The weak data is prompting banks to predict Asia's
third-largest economy will grow this year even below the
decade-low of 5 percent in the year ended in March.
HSBC on Monday cut its growth forecast for the year ending
in March to 4 percent from its earlier 5.5 percent forecast,
while Nomura on Friday cut its GDP forecast to 4.2 percent from
5 percent earlier.
Looking to trim the oil import bill, Oil Minister M.
Veerappa Moily has recommended to Singh that India buy more
crude oil from Iran, which would accept payment in rupees,
regardless of U.S. sanctions on Tehran.
There are also calls for an increase in state-controlled
diesel prices, in order to curb imports and reduce the subsidy
burden. On Sunday, Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOC), the
country's biggest refiner, raised petrol prices by 4 percent and
diesel by 1.1 percent.
(Editing by Rafael Nam and Simon Cameron-Moore)