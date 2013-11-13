MUMBAI Nov 13 The Reserve Bank of India is
likely to have stepped in to prop up the rupee via
state-run banks, from falling further after it opened at a
nine-week low of 63.90 to the dollar, traders said.
The rupee was trading at 63.76/77 versus its close of
63.71/72 on Tuesday.
The rupee is heading for a sixth straight-session slump,
tracking the unexpected quickening of retail inflation in
October, sparking rate hike fears as well as concerns over
tapering of the dollar-swap window for oil firms.
India's annual consumer price inflation for
October rose 10.09 percent on the back of high food and fuel
prices, government data showed on Tuesday.
The rupee has already shed around 3.3 percent over the last
five sessions.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by
Sunil Nair)