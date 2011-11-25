LONDON Nov 25 The Indian rupee's recent
weakness against the dollar will likely be short-lived as it is
due to global factors and India's economy remains strong, the
country's top finance ministry official said on Friday.
"The fact remains that we are not insulated, whatever
happens in euro zone affects us too. In the last few days,
foreign institutional investors have been withdrawing and that's
been having an effect on the rupee," R. Gopalan, Secretary,
Department of Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Finance, told
reporters in London.
"Inherently we are strong. But short-term issues do have a
bearing," he added, speaking at the sidelines of a conference on
infrastructure investment.
The partially convertible rupee fell earlier this
week to record lows against the dollar, as the euro zone crisis
has focused attention on India's widening trade deficit and big
oil import bills. That has raised fears for inflation and
investment flows as well.
Gopalan said the clearance this week for higher foreign
investment into multi-brand retail would help ease inflation.
"All we can do is to structurally induce investors to have
confidence in the economy," he said.
Late on Thursday, the government approved 51-percent foreign
direct investment in the supermarket sector.
"Stickiness in inflation is due to food inflation and (FDI
in) multi-brand retail is one of the vehicles via which this can
be contained," Gopalan said.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Sebastian Tong)